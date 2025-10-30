Paterson Resources Issues Unquoted Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Paterson Resources ( (AU:PSL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Paterson Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 28,333,334 unquoted securities, set to expire on October 30, 2028. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, indicating a strategic move to manage its equity structure and potentially impact its financial operations and stakeholder interests.

YTD Price Performance: 163.64%

Average Trading Volume: 1,871,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$15.8M

