Paterson Resources Director Increases Stake Through Rights Issue

Paterson Resources ( (AU:PSL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Paterson Resources Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Matthew Bull acquiring 2,477,679 fully paid ordinary shares and an equal number of unlisted options. This acquisition was part of a rights issue, as outlined in the company’s prospectus, and reflects an increase in Bull’s stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects and stability.

Paterson Resources

Paterson Resources Ltd is a company operating in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in identifying and developing mining projects, with a market focus on maximizing shareholder value through strategic investments and resource management.

YTD Price Performance: 163.64%

Average Trading Volume: 1,871,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$15.8M

