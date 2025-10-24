Paterson Resources Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Paterson Resources ( (AU:PSL) ).

Paterson Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. The company will provide meeting materials electronically, encouraging shareholders to submit proxy voting instructions by November 26, 2025, to ensure their participation in the meeting.

Paterson Resources Limited is a company involved in the resources industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources in Western Australia.

