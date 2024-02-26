Pasofino Gold Launches Exploration at Dugbe Project

Pasofino Gold Limited (TSE:VEIN) has released an update.

Pasofino Gold Limited begins geophysical exploration and prepares to start drilling in March 2024 at the Bukon Jedeh area within the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia, aiming to uncover new gold deposits. The area, known for significant artisanal gold mining, is part of Pasofino’s Mineral Development Agreement since 2020. The company plans to drill in locations with historical high-grade gold findings, which may potentially provide an additional ore source for the Dugbe Project.

