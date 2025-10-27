Pasithea Therapeutics Aligns Executive Compensation Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Pasithea Therapeutics Corp ( (KTTA) ).

On October 24, 2025, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp‘s Board of Directors approved new compensation arrangements for its executive officers and directors, aligning with peer group standards while addressing cash constraints. Changes included salary adjustments, stock option awards, and cash conservation measures, impacting executive compensation and director fees retroactively to January 1, 2025, and October 1, 2025, respectively. These adjustments aim to balance competitive compensation with financial prudence, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on cash conservation.

More about Pasithea Therapeutics Corp

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative treatments and therapies. The company is involved in advancing medical research and offers services related to mental health and neurological disorders.

Average Trading Volume: 122,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.35M

See more insights into KTTA stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

