Partners Group Private Equity Executes Share Buyback

Partners Group Private Equity Limited (PGPE Ltd) announced the purchase of 50,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury and do not carry voting rights. The total number of voting rights in PGPE Ltd, excluding treasury shares, is 69,101,168, which is relevant for shareholders’ calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Partners Group Private Equity Limited (PGPE Ltd), formerly known as Princess Private Equity Holding Limited, is an investment holding company established in 1999 and based in Guernsey. It specializes in private equity direct investments and is managed by Partners Group, a global private markets investment firm with over USD 174 billion in assets under management, including USD 83 billion in private equity. PGPE Ltd is listed on the London Stock Exchange and aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and attractive dividend yields.

