Partners Group Exits Stake in Apex Logistics with Strong Returns

Partners Group Holding AG ( (CH:PGHN) ) has shared an announcement.

Partners Group has agreed to sell its 24.9% stake in Apex Logistics to Kuehne+Nagel, valuing Apex at over USD 4 billion. This marks a complete exit from its 2021 investment, delivering strong returns for its clients. Apex, a global logistics provider headquartered in Singapore, has experienced significant growth, with a 151% increase in EBITDA over five years. The sale is part of a strategic transformation, enhancing Apex’s capabilities and expanding its global reach. The transaction underscores Partners Group’s successful collaboration with Kuehne+Nagel in driving Apex’s growth and positions Apex for continued success under Kuehne+Nagel’s ownership.

More about Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group is a major player in the global private markets industry, managing over USD 174 billion in assets with a workforce of around 2,000 professionals. The firm operates across various investment programs including private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties, with a strong presence in the Americas and a heritage in Switzerland. Partners Group is known for its operationally oriented approach to transforming businesses into market leaders.

Average Trading Volume: 45,772

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: CHF25.42B

