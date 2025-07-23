Partial Offer for Greentech Technology Shares Concludes with Limited Acceptance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Greentech Technology International Limited ( (HK:0195) ).

Greentech Technology International Limited has been the subject of an unconditional voluntary cash partial offer by Yu Ming Investment Management Limited on behalf of Metals X Limited. The offer aimed to acquire up to 382,480,000 shares, but only 42,417,600 shares were validly accepted, representing approximately 3.11% of the total shares. As a result, all validly tendered shares will be acquired by the offeror, with settlement to occur within seven business days after the closing date.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$382.5M

