Parkway Corporate Limited Reports Strong Quarterly Performance and Strategic Progress

Parkway Corporate Limited ( (AU:PWN) ) has issued an update.

Parkway Corporate Limited reported strong quarterly performance with record free cash flow and ongoing strategic investments to enhance its engineering solutions capabilities. The company secured a 10-hectare site for its QBMC project and is progressing with formal approvals and feasibility activities. Parkway’s Industrial Operations division generated $3.62 million in operating revenue, contributing to a group EBITDA of $0.46 million, supported by specialized project execution activities. The company is building a project team for the QBMC project and scheduled an investor webinar to discuss its progress.

Parkway Corporate Limited is an Australian company specializing in water and wastewater treatment and process technology. The company focuses on commercializing innovative process technologies to address global water sustainability challenges. Parkway operates through two divisions: Industrial Operations, providing conventional water treatment products and services, and Industrial Technology, focusing on process technology R&D and commercialization.

YTD Price Performance: 16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 2,103,855

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$38.74M

