Parke Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Parke Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Washington Township, NJ, operates as the parent company of Parke Bank, providing a range of financial services primarily in the banking sector. The company is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker PKBK.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Parke Bancorp reported a significant increase in net income, reaching $10.6 million, marking a 28.3% rise from the previous quarter. The company’s revenue also saw a modest increase of 4.2%, amounting to $37.4 million.

Key financial highlights include a 41.6% increase in net income available to common shareholders compared to the same quarter last year, driven by a substantial rise in net interest income. The company’s total assets grew to $2.17 billion, with total loans and deposits also experiencing notable increases. However, there was a slight decrease in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expenses.

Despite the challenges posed by market volatility and geopolitical tensions, Parke Bancorp’s management remains optimistic about the future. The company continues to focus on loan growth and maintaining strong asset quality, while also benefiting from recent regulatory changes that could ease operational pressures on community banks.

Looking ahead, Parke Bancorp is well-positioned to navigate the current economic landscape, with a strong capital base and a strategic focus on expanding its loan portfolio and managing expenses effectively. The management is committed to exploring new market opportunities while ensuring the financial institution remains stable and sound.

