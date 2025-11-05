Parex Resources Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Parex ( (PARXF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Parex presented to its investors.

Parex Resources Inc., a leading independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focuses on sustainable conventional production with its headquarters in Calgary, Canada, and operations in Bogotá, Colombia. The company recently announced its third-quarter financial results for 2025, highlighting strong operational execution and production growth that sets the stage for a promising start to 2026.

In the third quarter of 2025, Parex generated funds flow from operations of $105 million, with an average oil and natural gas production of 43,953 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), marking a 3% increase from the previous quarter. The company declared a Q4 2025 regular dividend of C$0.385 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Additionally, Parex reported a net income of $50 million and successfully ramped up production at its LLA-32 block, exceeding 12,000 boe/d.

Key strategic developments include the successful spudding of the Guapo-1 exploration well on the VIM-1 block and continued exploration success at LLA-74, which achieved a 75% success rate with five producing wells in 2025. The company also reported October 2025 average production of 49,300 boe/d, supporting its projected delivery of the full-year 2025 average production guidance of 43,000 to 47,000 boe/d.

Looking ahead, Parex’s management remains optimistic about maintaining production momentum into 2026, with plans to bring onstream additional wells and advance its Llanos Foothills program, which holds transformational potential. The company expects to meet the higher end of its capital expenditure guidance for 2025, driven by successful drilling and development activities.

