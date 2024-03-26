ParcelPal Reports Strong Growth and New Ventures

ParcelPal Technology (TSE:PKG) has released an update.

ParcelPal Logistics Inc. has reported a solid post-2023 performance with a more than 10% increase in volume with its largest U.S. customer, which comprises nearly 80% of its revenue, indicating strong market positioning despite global trends. The company is also actively negotiating with local utilities to launch a new data center and antminer hosting business line, aiming for operational status in Q2 2024. CEO Rich Wheeless expresses optimism about the company’s growth and expansion into new client territories.

