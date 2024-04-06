ParcelPal Announces Share Consolidation Plan

ParcelPal Technology (TSE:PKG) has released an update.

ParcelPal Logistics Inc., a Vancouver-based last-mile delivery and logistics solutions provider, has announced a consolidation of its shares, converting ten pre-consolidation shares into one post-consolidation share, effective April 11, 2024. The consolidation plan, pending approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange, will significantly reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares from 278,040,454 to approximately 27,804,046. Shareholders will receive instructions from Computershare on how to exchange their current share certificates for new ones following the consolidation.

For further insights into TSE:PKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.