Paras Defence Announces Virtual AGM and Releases Annual Report

Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd. ( (IN:PARAS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd. has announced its 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 21, 2025, to be conducted via video conferencing. The company has released its Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25, which is accessible electronically to shareholders, reflecting compliance with SEBI regulations and ensuring transparency and accessibility for stakeholders.

More about Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd.

Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd. operates in the defense and space technology industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of defense electronics, electro-magnetic pulse protection solutions, and heavy engineering products. The company is known for its contributions to the defense sector and its strategic market positioning in India.

Average Trading Volume: 285,431

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 56.79B INR

