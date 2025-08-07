Paramount Global Restructures Debt and Delists from Nasdaq

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Paramount Global ( (PARA) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 7, 2025, Paramount Global entered into several significant agreements, including supplemental indentures and a borrower joinder agreement, to restructure its debt and credit arrangements, involving entities like The Bank of New York Mellon and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas. Additionally, Paramount underwent a series of mergers and governance changes, resulting in the cancellation of its existing shares and the issuance of new shares under Paramount Skydance Corporation, leading to its delisting from Nasdaq and a complete overhaul of its board and executive team.

The most recent analyst rating on (PARA) stock is a Buy with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Paramount Global stock, see the PARA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PARA is a Neutral.

Paramount Global’s overall stock score reflects a combination of strengths in subscriber growth and operational improvements, balanced by challenges in revenue growth and valuation concerns. The company’s strategic focus on content and cost efficiencies, along with enhanced financial flexibility, supports a moderately positive outlook.

More about Paramount Global

Paramount Global is a major player in the entertainment industry, known for producing and distributing a wide range of content across various platforms. The company focuses on providing entertainment services and products, including television programming, films, and digital content, catering to a global audience.

Average Trading Volume: 9,983,332

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.17B

