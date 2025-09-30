Paragon Banking Group Updates Shareholder Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Paragon Banking Group PLC ( (GB:PAG) ) is now available.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has announced its current capital structure, which includes 197,404,960 ordinary shares, of which 3,418,725 are held in treasury. This results in a total of 193,986,235 voting rights available for shareholders. This information is crucial for shareholders as it determines the denominator for calculating any changes in their interest in the company, as per FCA’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PAG) stock is a Hold with a £10.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Paragon Banking Group PLC stock, see the GB:PAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PAG is a Outperform.

Paragon Banking Group PLC’s stock is well-supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The strategic share buyback program further enhances shareholder value. However, caution is advised due to potential short-term volatility as indicated by technical analysis. Overall, the stock presents an appealing opportunity for value investors.

More about Paragon Banking Group PLC

Paragon Banking Group PLC operates within the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing banking and lending services. The company is known for its mortgage and savings products, catering to a diverse market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 391,479

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.65B

