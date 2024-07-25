Paragon Banking Executes Share Buyback Program

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has actively executed a share buyback, purchasing 50,126 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 752.50p to 773.50p, under their £50 million program announced earlier in June. After the transaction, the company now holds over 5 million shares in treasury, with the total shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) amounting to 211,411,060, which represents the total voting rights. The buyback was conducted across multiple trading venues with the volume weighted average price per share being 764.5182p.

