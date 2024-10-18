Paragon Banking Engages in Share Buyback Activity

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

Paragon Banking Group PLC has repurchased 101,773 of its own shares as part of a £50 million share buyback program. The shares were bought at prices ranging between 760.00p and 770.50p, with a volume-weighted average price of 765.9018p. This action leaves the company with 3,448,658 shares held in treasury and a total of 207,156,302 shares in issue, impacting shareholder voting rights calculations.

