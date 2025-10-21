Paradeep Phosphates Ensures Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. ( (IN:PARADEEP) ) has issued an update.

Paradeep Phosphates Limited has submitted a compliance certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This submission, confirmed by their share transfer agents MUFG Intime India Private Limited, ensures that securities received for dematerialization have been processed appropriately, maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements and reinforcing the company’s commitment to transparent and efficient operations.

Paradeep Phosphates Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of phosphatic fertilizers. The company is positioned to serve the agricultural sector by providing essential nutrients for crop growth, with a market focus on enhancing agricultural productivity.

