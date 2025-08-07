Papyrus Australia Ltd Announces New CEO Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Papyrus Australia Ltd ( (AU:PPY) ) has provided an announcement.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has announced the appointment of a new CEO as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts. The CEO’s compensation package includes a base salary, short-term incentives tied to performance targets, and long-term incentives through shares or options. The agreement allows for termination with a three-month notice and ensures that all intellectual property created during the CEO’s tenure will be owned by Papyrus.

More about Papyrus Australia Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 507,440

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.15M

See more insights into PPY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

