Panthera Resources Launches Drilling Program at Bido Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Panthera Resources Plc ( (GB:PAT) ) has shared an announcement.

Panthera Resources Plc has initiated a drilling program at the Bido Project in Burkina Faso, targeting the Kwademen prospect with 1,740 meters of reverse circulation drilling. The program aims to test the continuity of mineralization identified in previous drilling and to explore new targets developed through comprehensive geological surveys. This effort is part of Panthera’s strategy to preserve its license standing while potentially restructuring its West African gold assets, as the gold market remains favorable.

Spark’s Take on GB:PAT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PAT is a Neutral.

Panthera Resources Plc shows a strong technical performance with positive market momentum, but financial instability and lack of profitability weigh heavily on the overall score. The recent corporate events provide a positive outlook for potential future growth, yet significant financial risks remain due to operational losses and reliance on external funding.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PAT stock, click here.

More about Panthera Resources Plc

Panthera Resources Plc is a gold exploration and development company with assets in West Africa and India. The company focuses on advancing its gold projects, particularly in regions with significant historical gold occurrences, such as the Boromo greenstone belt in Burkina Faso.

Average Trading Volume: 1,113,828

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £32.3M

For detailed information about PAT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue