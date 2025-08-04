Panthera Resources Advances Cascades Gold Project with Feasibility Study

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Panthera Resources Plc ( (GB:PAT) ) is now available.

Panthera Resources Plc has announced the commencement of a feasibility study at the Cascades Gold Project in Burkina Faso, which is fully funded by its joint venture partner, DFR Gold Inc. The study aims to define reserves, conduct metallurgical tests, and complete environmental assessments, with the potential to apply for a mining permit upon positive results. Additionally, DFR has completed the acquisition of the Wuo Land licence, enhancing its stake in the project. This development could significantly impact Panthera’s operations and industry positioning by advancing the Cascades Project towards production, potentially increasing the company’s stake and value in the project.

Spark’s Take on GB:PAT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PAT is a Neutral.

Panthera Resources Plc shows a strong technical performance with positive market momentum, but financial instability and lack of profitability weigh heavily on the overall score. The recent corporate events provide a positive outlook for potential future growth, yet significant financial risks remain due to operational losses and reliance on external funding.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PAT stock, click here.

More about Panthera Resources Plc

Panthera Resources Plc is a gold exploration and development company with assets in West Africa and India. The company focuses on gold projects and is involved in a joint venture with DFR Gold Inc, particularly in the Cascades Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

Average Trading Volume: 897,631

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £32.33M

Learn more about PAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue