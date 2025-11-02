Panther Metals Ltd Launches $817k Rights Issue for Project Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Panther Metals Ltd. ( (AU:PNT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Panther Metals Ltd has announced a non-renounceable rights issue to raise $817k, priced at a 20% discount to the last closing price. This initiative is strongly supported by the company’s directors, who are taking up their full entitlements. The funds raised will be directed towards exploration and evaluation activities at the Laverton Gold Project and other existing projects, enhancing the company’s asset portfolio and industry positioning.

More about Panther Metals Ltd.

Panther Metals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and evaluation of gold and nickel-cobalt projects. Its primary market focus includes the Laverton Gold Project and the Coglia Nickel-Cobalt Project, with operations primarily in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Average Trading Volume: 2,419,014

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.22M

