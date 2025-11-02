Panther Metals Ltd Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Panther Metals Ltd. ( (AU:PNT) ).

Panther Metals Ltd has announced a proposed issue of securities, with a maximum of 102,093,183 ordinary fully paid shares to be issued as part of a standard pro rata issue. This non-renounceable offer is set to enhance the company’s capital structure and potentially strengthen its market position, with key dates including an ex-date of November 6, 2025, and an issue date of November 28, 2025.

More about Panther Metals Ltd.

Panther Metals Ltd is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code PNT.

Average Trading Volume: 2,419,014

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.22M

