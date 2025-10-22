Panther Metals Ltd Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Panther Metals Ltd. ( (AU:PNT) ).

Panther Metals Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Daniel Tuffin. The change involves the conversion of 2,150,000 performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares, reflecting an adjustment in the director’s holdings. This conversion indicates a strategic move by the company to align management interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Panther Metals Ltd.

Panther Metals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in identifying and acquiring mineral projects with significant potential for growth and value creation.

Average Trading Volume: 2,713,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.37M

