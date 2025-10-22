Panther Metals Ltd. Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Panther Metals Ltd. ( (AU:PNT) ) is now available.

Panther Metals Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Ranko Matic. The change involves the conversion of performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares, resulting in an increase in the number of shares held by the director. This adjustment reflects the vesting of conditions tied to performance rights, indicating a strategic move to align director interests with company performance.

More about Panther Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,713,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.37M

See more data about PNT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

