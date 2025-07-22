Pantheon Resources Begins Drilling Dubhe-1 Well in Alaska

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pantheon Resources ( (GB:PANR) ) has shared an announcement.

Pantheon Resources announced the spudding of the Dubhe-1 well in the Ahpun field on Alaska’s North Slope. This well aims to appraise an already discovered resource with a primary target of 282 million barrels of ANS Crude and 804 billion cubic feet of natural gas, potentially valued at $1.74 billion. The success of this well could underpin the planned full field development of Ahpun and support a long-term gas supply contract into the proposed Alaska natural gas pipeline.

Spark’s Take on GB:PANR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PANR is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects significant financial challenges due to profitability and cash flow issues. Technical indicators are bearish, although corporate events show potential for future growth. Valuation remains a concern due to negative earnings, though analyst sentiment is positive.

More about Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM-listed oil and gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. The company aims to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10 per barrel of recoverable resources by the end of 2028, leveraging its proximity to existing roads and pipelines for competitive advantage.

Average Trading Volume: 7,645,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £291.1M

