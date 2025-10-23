Pangea’s Amino Innovations Partners with University of Alberta for Peptide Advancements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Pangea Natural Food, Inc. ( (TSE:PNGA) ).

Pangea Natural Foods Inc.’s subsidiary, Amino Innovations, has partnered with University of Alberta scientists to advance non-injectable peptide delivery systems for consumer wellness. This collaboration aims to enhance peptide absorption and stability, leveraging natural enhancers, and is expected to bolster Amino Innovations’ intellectual property and regulatory credibility, potentially accelerating product development in the nutraceutical and cosmeceutical markets.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PNGA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PNGA is a Underperform.

Pangea Natural Food, Inc. has substantial financial challenges, including negative margins and cash flows, which heavily impact its overall stock score. While technical indicators show some upward momentum, the stock is overbought, adding risk. The valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings. Recent corporate events, such as acquisitions and financing, could provide future opportunities but do not counterbalance the current financial distress.

More about Pangea Natural Food, Inc.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is a North American manufacturer specializing in clean-label foods and innovative wellness products. Through its subsidiary Amino Innovations, the company offers advanced, non-injectable peptide delivery systems that support recovery, cognitive function, and overall health.

Average Trading Volume: 117,488

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.51M

