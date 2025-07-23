Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited Announces Annual General Meeting and Strategic Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited ( (HK:1473) ) has issued an update.

Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for August 22, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include reviewing financial statements, declaring a final dividend, re-electing directors, and re-appointing auditors. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval to authorize directors to manage share allotments and treasury shares, reflecting strategic flexibility in capital management.

More about Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited

Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on connectivity technology solutions. It operates within the technology industry, providing products and services that enhance connectivity and communication.

Average Trading Volume: 1,240,076

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$211.1M

Find detailed analytics on 1473 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue