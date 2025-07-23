Pangaea Connectivity Announces Share Placement to Fund AI Ventures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited ( (HK:1473) ) is now available.

Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited has announced a placing of new shares under a general mandate, aiming to raise approximately HK$35.8 million in gross proceeds. The funds will be used to explore business opportunities in AI technology or as general working capital. The placing involves up to 199,000,000 shares, representing 20% of the existing share capital, and is priced at HK$0.180 per share, a discount to the recent closing price. Trading in the company’s shares was temporarily halted but has since resumed.

More about Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited

Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the technology sector. The company focuses on connectivity technology solutions and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1473.

Average Trading Volume: 1,240,076

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$211.1M

