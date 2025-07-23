Pan Asia Data Holdings Announces CEO Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Pan Asia Data Holdings, Inc. ( (HK:1561) ) is now available.

Pan Asia Data Holdings Inc. announced the resignation of Dr. Wang Bangyi as Executive Director and CEO, effective July 23, 2025, as he wishes to focus on other business interests. The company assured stakeholders that Dr. Wang’s departure will not affect the board’s compliance with legal requirements and expressed gratitude for his contributions.

Pan Asia Data Holdings, Inc.

Pan Asia Data Holdings Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the data industry. It primarily focuses on providing data-related services and solutions, with a market presence indicated by its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1561.

Average Trading Volume: 1,652,703

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$74.58M

