Pampa Metals Expands Placement After Drill Success

Pampa Metals Corporation (TSE:PM) has released an update.

Pampa Metals Corp. has increased their private placement to $2 million to fund exploration at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project, following promising drill results. The additional funds come through the sale of over 8 million units, each including a share and a half purchase warrant, with the placement attracting European funds, insiders, and long-term shareholders. The placement, which also offers finder’s fees, is set to close on April 15, 2024.

For further insights into TSE:PM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.