Pampa Metals Expands Copper-Gold Discovery Depth

Pampa Metals Corporation (TSE:PM) has released an update.

Pampa Metals Corporation is advancing its exploration of the Piuquenes Central porphyry copper-gold deposit with its third diamond drillhole, PIU-03, targeting depths of 850-900m. This drilling effort aims to expand the depth of copper-gold mineralization and provide better understanding of the recently discovered high-grade core. The project, located in San Juan, Argentina, is part of a strategic program to assess the deposit’s potential from surface to nearly 1000 meters deep.

For further insights into TSE:PM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.