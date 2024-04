Pampa Energia (PAM) has released an update.

Pampa Energía S.A. has announced that Fondo de Garantía de Sustentabilidad (FGS-ANSES) intends to employ cumulative voting at the upcoming Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for April 29, 2024. This strategic move by the shareholder could influence board member selection and company decisions.

