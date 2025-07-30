Palo Alto Networks to Acquire CyberArk in $25 Billion Deal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from CyberArk Software ( (CYBR) ) is now available.

On July 30, 2025, CyberArk Software Ltd. announced its acquisition by Palo Alto Networks, marking a significant strategic move for both companies. This acquisition, valued at approximately $25 billion, will integrate CyberArk’s Identity Security expertise with Palo Alto Networks’ AI-driven security platforms, enhancing their market position and offering comprehensive security solutions to customers. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of Palo Alto Networks’ fiscal 2026, subject to customary conditions.

CyberArk’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are significant strengths, supported by robust revenue and ARR growth. Technical analysis shows bullish trends but warns of potential overbought conditions. Valuation is a concern due to negative profitability, which tempers the overall score.

More about CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a global leader in Identity Security, providing solutions that secure human and machine identities within modern enterprises. Their AI-powered Identity Security Platform offers intelligent privilege controls, continuous threat prevention, detection, and response across the identity lifecycle, enabling organizations to implement zero trust and least privilege principles.

Average Trading Volume: 779,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $19.26B

