Palisades Goldcorp Secures C$8.25 Million Loan to Boost Resource Investments

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. ( (TSE:PALI) ) has shared an update.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. announced the closing of a C$8,251,800 loan with a strategic investor, secured by shares of New Found Gold Corp. This transaction, involving Tungsten III LLC, a company controlled by a significant shareholder, is considered a related party transaction but was approved by the board of directors. The loan is expected to enhance Palisades’ financial flexibility and support its investment strategy in the resource sector, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering increased opportunities for stakeholders.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. is a Canadian resource investment company and merchant bank focused on junior companies in the resource and mining sector. It targets equity participation in pre-initial public offering and early-stage public resource companies with high-quality projects that are undeveloped or undervalued. The company aims to provide retail and institutional investors with exposure in the junior resource space, focusing on companies needing financial resources to realize their potential, particularly in jurisdictions with low to moderate political risk.

