Palisades Goldcorp Announces $20 Million Return of Capital to Shareholders

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. ( (TSE:PALI) ) has provided an announcement.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. has announced a proposed $20-million return of capital transaction to distribute common shares of New Found Gold Corp. to its shareholders. This marks the company’s seventh distribution since 2021, totaling $76 million returned to shareholders. The transaction aims to maximize shareholder value and is structured to be tax-efficient for Canadian Income Tax purposes. The proposal will be voted on at the upcoming shareholders’ meeting, subject to various approvals. This move aligns with Palisades’ strategy to deliver meaningful returns and reflects management’s significant ownership stake, reinforcing their commitment to shareholder interests.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. is a Canadian resource investment company and merchant bank focused on junior companies in the resource and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with high-quality projects that are undervalued or in need of financial resources. The company provides exposure to the junior resource space for retail and institutional investors, with a strategy to benefit from potential appreciation in mineral commodities prices and discoveries.

