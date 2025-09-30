Paladin Energy Director Adjusts Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Paladin Energy Ltd ( (AU:PDN) ) is now available.

Paladin Energy Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its director, Peter Watson, who has disposed of 66,000 ordinary shares, reducing his holding to 34,000 shares. This on-market trade reflects a significant adjustment in the director’s investment, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and the company’s stock market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PDN) stock is a Hold with a A$7.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Paladin Energy Ltd stock, see the AU:PDN Stock Forecast page.

More about Paladin Energy Ltd

Paladin Energy Ltd is a company operating in the energy sector, primarily focused on uranium production and exploration. The company is known for its involvement in the mining and sale of uranium, catering to the global energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,170,242

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.6B

For an in-depth examination of PDN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue