PainReform Expands into Ophthalmology with Strategic Investment in LayerBio

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from PainReform ( (PRFX) ) is now available.

On July 10, 2025, PainReform Ltd. announced a strategic investment agreement with LayerBio Inc., acquiring a 51% stake in the company to expand its non-opiate pain management pipeline into ophthalmology. This investment will fund a Phase II clinical trial for LayerBio’s OcuRing-K, a sustained-release intraocular ring designed for post-cataract surgery, potentially replacing traditional eye drops. The transaction, expected to close by the end of July 2025, positions PainReform to enter the high-volume cataract surgery market, enhancing its industry positioning and offering significant clinical and commercial opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (PRFX) stock is a Buy with a $48.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PainReform stock, see the PRFX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PRFX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRFX is a Underperform.

PainReform faces substantial financial hurdles, primarily due to its lack of revenue and persistent losses, making its financial performance the most significant negative factor. Technical analysis reflects a neutral to slightly bearish outlook, while valuation metrics underscore the company’s financial struggles with a negative P/E ratio. Overall, the stock presents high risks without notable strengths to offset these concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on PRFX stock, click here.

More about PainReform

PainReform Ltd. is a company focused on reformulating established therapeutics and developing AI-driven energy optimization technologies through its DeepSolar platform. The company’s pharmaceutical programs leverage a proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system to provide prolonged post-surgical pain relief while minimizing the need for repeated dosing and reducing reliance on opioids. PainReform also offers advanced software solutions for energy consumption monitoring and optimization, particularly in solar-integrated environments, reflecting its strategic commitment to precision technology in healthcare and sustainable energy.

Average Trading Volume: 212,724

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.82M

Find detailed analytics on PRFX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue