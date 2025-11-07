PainChek Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

PainChek Ltd ( (AU:PCK) ) has shared an update.

PainChek Ltd has announced the quotation of 218,495 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective from November 5, 2025. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market presence and provide liquidity to its shareholders, potentially impacting its financial position and stakeholder value positively.

More about PainChek Ltd

PainChek Ltd operates in the healthcare technology industry, focusing on developing innovative pain assessment solutions. The company’s primary product is a digital application that uses artificial intelligence to assess and manage pain, particularly in non-verbal patients, enhancing patient care and clinical outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 5,123,988

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$96.03M

