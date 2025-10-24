PainChek Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PainChek Ltd ( (AU:PCK) ) just unveiled an update.

PainChek Ltd has announced the quotation of 5,601,300 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective from October 22, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and provide more liquidity to its shareholders, potentially impacting its financial standing and stakeholder confidence positively.

More about PainChek Ltd

PainChek Ltd operates in the healthcare technology industry, focusing on developing innovative pain assessment solutions. The company is known for its digital pain assessment tool designed to improve pain management and patient care.

Average Trading Volume: 4,961,898

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$114.5M

