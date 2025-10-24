PainChek Ltd Announces Details for 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from PainChek Ltd ( (AU:PCK) ).

PainChek Ltd has announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 26, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. The meeting will provide shareholders with the opportunity to view presentations and listen to discussions, although questions must be submitted in advance. This meeting is crucial for shareholders to engage with the company’s board and auditors regarding the company’s performance and strategy.

More about PainChek Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 4,961,898

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$114.5M

See more insights into PCK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue