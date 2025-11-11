Pagaya Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. ( (PGY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pagaya Technologies Ltd. presented to its investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is a global technology company specializing in artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, offering consumer credit and real estate solutions through its extensive data network and AI-driven approach.

In its latest earnings report, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. announced a significant increase in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with record achievements across several key metrics, prompting the company to raise its full-year guidance for total revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and GAAP net income.

The company reported a GAAP net income of $23 million, a substantial year-over-year increase of $90 million, driven by revenue growth and reduced expenses. Total revenue and other income reached $350 million, marking a 36% increase from the previous year, while adjusted EBITDA rose by 91% to $107 million. Pagaya’s network volume also saw a 19% rise, reaching $2.8 billion, with notable growth in the Auto and Point-of-Sale verticals.

Additionally, Pagaya expanded its financial strategies by raising $500 million in corporate debt and enhancing its revolving credit facility, which lowered interest rates significantly. The company also entered into new partnerships, including a forward flow agreement with Castlelake, boosting its capacity in the auto loans sector.

Looking ahead, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with expectations of continued strong performance across its network and financial metrics, as it continues to leverage its AI-driven solutions to bridge the gap between Main Street and Wall Street.

