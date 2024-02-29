Packaging Corporation Announces Executive Retirement and Conference Presentation

Packaging (PKG) has shared an announcement.

Pamela A. Barnes, the Senior Vice President, Finance, and Controller at Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), has announced her retirement effective April 1, 2024. Following her departure, Robert P. Mundy, currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of principal accounting officer while maintaining his CFO responsibilities. Additionally, on February 29, 2024, PCA’s leadership will present at the Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference, utilizing slides that have been made publicly available.

Find detailed analytics on PKG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.