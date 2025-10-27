Pacira’s Innovative Study on Knee OA Pain Management: What Investors Need to Know

Pacira ((PCRX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Pacira Pharmaceuticals is conducting a study titled ‘Innovations in Genicular Outcomes Registry’ to gather prospective data on pain management for chronic knee osteoarthritis (OA) and pain optimization for knee arthroplasty due to OA. This research is significant as it aims to improve treatment outcomes for patients suffering from knee OA, a common and debilitating condition.

Intervention/Treatment: The study is testing various pain management treatments for knee OA, including cryo nerve block, radiofrequency ablation, intra-articular corticosteroids, viscosupplementation, opioids, and NSAIDs, to determine their effectiveness in managing knee OA pain.

Study Design: This is an observational study with a cohort model and a prospective time perspective. The study is designed to observe and collect data over 18 months, focusing on real-world outcomes of different pain management strategies for knee OA.

Study Timeline: The study began on July 14, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on September 29, 2025, indicating ongoing progress. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s development and anticipated results.

Market Implications: This study could impact Pacira’s stock performance positively if the findings demonstrate effective pain management solutions, potentially increasing investor confidence. It also positions Pacira competitively in the pain management market for knee OA, an area with growing demand and limited effective solutions.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

