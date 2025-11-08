Pacira BioSciences Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pacira BioSciences Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Challenges

Pacira BioSciences Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Challenges

Pacira ((PCRX)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pacira BioSciences’ recent earnings call conveyed a generally positive sentiment, highlighting robust revenue growth and improved manufacturing efficiencies. The company also shared exciting developments in its clinical pipeline. However, the call was not without its challenges, as slower-than-expected sales growth for Zilretta and pricing impacts from new GPO agreements were noted. Additionally, the growth in the elective procedure market was described as sluggish.

Revenue Growth

Pacira reported a 6% year-over-year increase in revenues, driven by strong performances from its products EXPAREL and iovera. Notably, EXPAREL demand surged with a 9% increase in year-over-year volumes, marking the highest quarterly growth in over three years.

Manufacturing and Gross Margin

The company achieved improved manufacturing efficiencies and gross margins, which supported an increase in full-year guidance. Non-GAAP gross margins rose to 82% in the third quarter, up from 78% the previous year.

Pipeline Expansion

Pacira’s clinical pipeline saw significant expansion with the in-licensing of AMT-143, a novel long-acting formulation of bupivacaine. Progress was also reported in the Phase II study of PCRX-201 for osteoarthritis of the knee.

Market Access and Coverage

The company is on track to exceed its full-year goal of 100 million covered lives across commercial and government payers. Currently, approximately 60 million commercial lives have access to EXPAREL via separate reimbursement.

Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

Pacira’s strong operating cash flow and balance sheet have enabled investments in new growth initiatives. The company executed an additional $50 million in share repurchases during the quarter, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns.

Zilretta Sales

Sales of Zilretta were slower than anticipated, with only a slight increase to $29.0 million from $28.4 million in 2024, indicating a need for strategic adjustments.

GPO Discount Impact

The third GPO agreement resulted in a higher-than-expected single-digit year-over-year impact on net selling prices, affecting the company’s pricing strategy.

Elective Procedure Market

The elective procedure market experienced sluggish growth in the first half of the year. Although there were modest improvements in the third quarter, the growth was not substantial.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Pacira provided guidance for full-year revenues, narrowing the range to $725 million to $735 million. The company emphasized its strategic initiatives, including the in-licensing of AMT-143 and robust patent protection, positioning itself to advance its 5×30 growth strategy, aiming for a five-year double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for revenue.

In summary, Pacira BioSciences’ earnings call reflected a positive outlook with strong revenue growth and strategic advancements, despite facing some challenges. The company’s commitment to innovation and shareholder returns, coupled with its strategic initiatives, positions it well for future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement