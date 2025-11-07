Pacira BioSciences Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Pacira ( (PCRX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pacira presented to its investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc., a leader in non-opioid pain management therapies, reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing a steady performance in its innovative healthcare solutions sector. The company, known for its flagship products like EXPAREL, ZILRETTA, and iovera°, continues to focus on transforming patient care through advanced pain management solutions.

In the third quarter of 2025, Pacira reported total revenues of $179.5 million, marking a 6% increase from the previous year, driven primarily by a 9% volume growth in EXPAREL sales. The company also achieved a net income of $5.4 million, or $0.12 per share, a significant improvement from the net loss reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Additionally, Pacira’s adjusted EBITDA stood at $49.4 million, reflecting its ongoing commitment to financial stability and growth.

Key financial highlights include net product sales of $139.9 million for EXPAREL, $29.0 million for ZILRETTA, and $6.5 million for iovera°. The company also concluded patient enrollment in a Phase 2 study for PCRX-201, a promising treatment for osteoarthritis of the knee, and announced an exclusive license agreement with AmacaThera for the development of AMT-143, a long-acting non-opioid analgesic.

Pacira’s strategic initiatives, such as the in-licensing of AMT-143 and the solidification of its EXPAREL patent portfolio, underscore its focus on expanding market access and enhancing its leadership in musculoskeletal pain management. The company also repurchased 2.0 million shares of its common stock, reflecting confidence in its growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, Pacira has updated its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting total revenue between $725 million and $735 million and a non-GAAP gross margin of 80 to 82 percent. The company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by its innovative product pipeline and strategic market expansions.

