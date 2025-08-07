Pacifica Silver Secures $10 Million for Claudia Project Exploration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Roberto Resources, Inc. ( (TSE:PSIL) ) has shared an announcement.

Pacifica Silver Corp. announced a $10 million private placement to fund exploration at its Claudia Project in Mexico, with participation from Vizsla Silver and First Majestic Silver. The financing will support an extensive drilling program aimed at expanding the high-grade silver and gold potential of the project, enhancing Pacifica’s position in the mining industry. The involvement of established companies like Vizsla Silver and First Majestic underscores the project’s promise and potential impact on stakeholders.

More about Roberto Resources, Inc.

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company with a focus on mining and exploration in Mexico. The company owns the Claudia Project in Durango, Mexico, which covers a significant portion of the historic El Papantón Mining District. The project has shown high-grade silver and gold potential through past sampling and drilling. Pacifica also has an option to acquire the Janampalla Property in Peru, known for high-grade copper-gold mineralization.

Average Trading Volume: 41,132

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For detailed information about PSIL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue