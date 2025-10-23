Pacific Ridge Expands Mineralization at RDP Project with Promising Drilling Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pacific Ridge Exploration ( (TSE:PEX) ) has provided an announcement.

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. announced significant drilling results from its RDP copper-gold project in British Columbia, with drill hole RDP-25-012 intersecting 154.7 meters of 0.63% copper equivalent. This expansion of mineralization to the northwest enhances the project’s potential and positions the company favorably within the industry, suggesting promising future exploration opportunities.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PEX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PEX is a Underperform.

Pacific Ridge Exploration faces significant financial challenges with persistent net losses and negative cash flow. The technical analysis shows a bearish trend, compounding the company’s valuation concerns. While the recent capital raise is a positive step, it does not offset the broader financial and operational difficulties, resulting in a low overall stock score.

More about Pacific Ridge Exploration

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that focuses on copper and gold projects. The company operates primarily in British Columbia, Canada, with a significant focus on its RDP and Kliyul copper-gold projects.

Average Trading Volume: 620,145

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$9.6M

