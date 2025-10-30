Pacific Lime and Cement Limited Reschedules Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Pacific Lime and Cement Limited ( (AU:PLA) ).

Pacific Lime and Cement Limited announced a change in the date of its Annual General Meeting, which will now be held virtually on December 16, 2025. This change reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to adapt its operations to current circumstances, potentially impacting its stakeholders by ensuring continued engagement and transparency.

Pacific Lime and Cement Limited (PLA) is engaged in the development and operation of building materials projects, with a focus on its Central Lime and Cement Projects in Papua New Guinea. The company has a diversified asset portfolio that includes lime, cement, industrial sands, nature-based forestry carbon credits, battery minerals, and renewable power generation. PLA also holds a stake in Adyton Resources Corporation, a copper gold explorer. The company aims to support decarbonisation in Papua New Guinea and the Asia Pacific region by providing low-carbon inputs for various sectors, backed by a renewable energy portfolio.

